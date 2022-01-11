Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Clippers on Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets (20-18) will pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers (20-21) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night, with tip set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are coming off a 99-95 win over the Thunder, while the Clips just logged a 106-93 bounce back win over the Hawks after losing three straight. These sides have already met once this year, with the Nuggets stealing a 103-100 victory on the road the day after Christmas.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nuggets favored by three points, priced at -145 on the moneyline. The Clips are at +125, with the point total set at 213.

Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -3 (-110)

Nikola Jokic has been on fire for the Nuggets lately, averaging 26.4 points and 15.2 rebounds in January. Denver will be going up against a team still playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at the moment, and it doesn’t look good for Clippers to be able to contain Jokic on both ends of the court. He dropped 26 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in the last meeting against the Clippers and it’s still recent enough that he could easy hit over 20 in both columns again this time.

The Nuggets have covered the spread in seven of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, and are looking like the better team heading into this contest. Pick Denver to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 213 (-110)

Both teams have been struggling on the over/under recently, with the Nuggets only going over the total three times in their last 10 games. The Clippers aren’t much better, only doing it five times in that same span. LA is obviously missing some offensive firepower with George still out with his elbow injury, and Leonard hasn’t even made his season debut yet since getting injured in last season’s playoffs. The Clippers still have a relatively solid defense so even if Jokic does have a big night, they’ll work to contain the rest of the Nuggets team as well. Don’t be surprised if this one finishes under the total.

