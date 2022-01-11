The regular season may be over, but that doesn’t mean that fantasy football has to end. Playoff fantasy football is here and we have rankings for you. The playoff format is different than regular-season fantasy football and you need to be paying attention to not only their current matchup but future matchups as well! Let’s dive into quarterback rankings for post-season fantasy football.

When we are looking at the rankings ahead, it is hard to not go with Patrick Mahomes at the top. He draws the Steelers in the first round and the Chiefs were able to turn around their early season woes into the No. 2 seed and home field advantage until the AFC Championship if their opponents are the Tennessee Titans. Brady and Rodgers are next as the top candidates likely for the MVP this season and they are followed by Dak Prescott who set the Dallas Cowboys’ franchise record for passing touchdowns in the regular season.

Burrow, Allen, Murray and Stafford all come next with all of them having upside if they can get past their first round matchup. Burrow and Stafford are known to sling it but sometimes struggle with their accuracy. Hurts may be lower than you think he should be, but I don’t know that he makes it past Tampa Bay, but ranked him ninth due to his rushing upside.

Injury news

At the time of this writing, all of the quarterbacks are healthy and have been full participants in their team’s most recent practices.

Bye weeks

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers are the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences and will have a bye for the Wild Card round.