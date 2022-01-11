Running back rankings for post-season fantasy football

The regular season has come to a close and your regular season fantasy football leagues have wrapped up. With the playoffs, comes fantasy football for the playoffs. When looking at trying to decide who to select, you need to be aware of not only matchups in the Wild Card round, but you have to try and pick players who have a high chance of sticking around. With that in mind, here are the running back rankings for playoffs fantasy football!

For the rankings, we used half-PPR scoring. Even though he has a bye in the first round of the playoffs, it is hard not to go with a healthy Derrick Henry at the top. After that, I think that Tampa Bay and Green Bay have the ability to go far and they need to establish the run to help set up their dominant passing games.

The Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round and that is enough for me to rank Darrel Williams highly. He seems to be the better of the backs in Kansas City, at least recently, and they can benefit from keeping the ball on the ground to allow wide receiver Tyreek Hill an extra week to rest up. I have AJ Dillon rather high just because I think the Packers stick around in the playoffs so even though he may not be a flashy name for a huge game from the jump, he is the marathon, not the sprint option for your lineup.

Injury news

The biggest piece of injury news is that Henry was activated off of IR before the Tennessee Titans’ regular season finale. Henry gets the benefit of the Titans earning that first round bye to rest up even more. Once he returns, a well-rested Derrick Henry is a dangerous man in the postseason.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders broke his hand back on December 26th, but the team expects him to be back for their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.