Wide receiver rankings for post-season fantasy football

We take you through some of the best wide receivers going into the 2022 NFL post-season for fantasy football.

By TeddyRicketson
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams runs after a handoff during a 27-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The regular season has come to a close and it is time for playoff fantasy football. While regular-season fantasy football is over, it is time to draft a lineup from the teams in the playoff field. You have to not only analyze the current matchups, but you also have to think about which teams will stick around the playoffs longest so that their players can bring more value to your team. With that in mind, let’s dive into wide receiver rankings for playoff fantasy football.

The top of the rankings should be no surprise as the wide receiver king of the regular season, Cooper Kupp, reigns supreme. Even when Mike Evans is banged up, he still is a top redzone threat for quarterback Tom Brady so he and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams are like the 2a and 2b for me. Stefon Diggs wasn’t able to replicate his first regular season with Josh Allen, but he is still the go-to receiver in an offense that isn’t known for running the ball.

The biggest shock will likely be Allen Lazard as a top-12 receiver. Lazard didn’t have a consistent workload in the Packers’ offense, but his value here is due to the fact that I think the Packers make a deep playoff run. Keep in mind, this is a ranking even with Lazard having the first round bye. Rodgers seems to always pull out the stops in the playoffs and I think Lazard is the unsung hero of the offense that we see.

Injury news

Kanas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill injured his heel in pre-game warmups before the team’s regular-season finale. He played sporadically throughout the game, but he didn’t look like his normal and explosive self. Head coach Andy Reid said in the team’s postgame after their regular season finale that Hill should be fine for the first round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2022 NFL playoff rankings, WRs

Rk Name Team
Rk Name Team
1 Cooper Kupp LAR
2 Mike Evans TB
3 Davante Adams GB
4 Stefon Diggs BUF
5 Tyreek Hill KC
6 Deebo Samuel SF
7 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
8 Tee Higgins CIN
9 Amari Cooper DAL
10 A.J. Brown TEN
11 Allen Lazard GB
12 CeeDee Lamb DAL
13 Diontae Johnson PIT
14 Hunter Renfrow LV
15 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR
16 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
17 Brandon Aiyuk SF
18 Julio Jones TEN
19 Mecole Hardman KC
20 Chase Claypool PIT
21 Christian Kirk ARI
22 Cole Beasley BUF
23 DeVonta Smith PHI
24 DeAndre Hopkins ARI
25 Tyler Boyd CIN
26 Emmanuel Sanders BUF
27 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL
28 Jakobi Meyers NE
29 Van Jefferson LAR
30 A.J. Green ARI
31 Gabriel Davis BUF
32 Randall Cobb GB
33 Nelson Agholor NE
34 Jalen Reagor PHI
35 Kendrick Bourne NE
36 Scotty Miller TB
37 Byron Pringle KC
38 Rondale Moore ARI
39 Bryan Edwards LV
40 DeSean Jackson LV
41 Anthony Miller PIT
42 Zay Jones LV
43 James Washington PIT
44 Amari Rodgers GB
45 N'Keal Harry NE
46 Breshad Perriman TB
47 Demarcus Robinson KC

