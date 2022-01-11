Wide receiver rankings for post-season fantasy football

The regular season has come to a close and it is time for playoff fantasy football. While regular-season fantasy football is over, it is time to draft a lineup from the teams in the playoff field. You have to not only analyze the current matchups, but you also have to think about which teams will stick around the playoffs longest so that their players can bring more value to your team. With that in mind, let’s dive into wide receiver rankings for playoff fantasy football.

The top of the rankings should be no surprise as the wide receiver king of the regular season, Cooper Kupp, reigns supreme. Even when Mike Evans is banged up, he still is a top redzone threat for quarterback Tom Brady so he and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams are like the 2a and 2b for me. Stefon Diggs wasn’t able to replicate his first regular season with Josh Allen, but he is still the go-to receiver in an offense that isn’t known for running the ball.

The biggest shock will likely be Allen Lazard as a top-12 receiver. Lazard didn’t have a consistent workload in the Packers’ offense, but his value here is due to the fact that I think the Packers make a deep playoff run. Keep in mind, this is a ranking even with Lazard having the first round bye. Rodgers seems to always pull out the stops in the playoffs and I think Lazard is the unsung hero of the offense that we see.

Injury news

Kanas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill injured his heel in pre-game warmups before the team’s regular-season finale. He played sporadically throughout the game, but he didn’t look like his normal and explosive self. Head coach Andy Reid said in the team’s postgame after their regular season finale that Hill should be fine for the first round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.