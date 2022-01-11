Tight end rankings for post-season fantasy football

The regular season has come to an end, but now we have the excitement of the playoffs upon us. If you think regular season fantasy football is fun, you’re going to want to get in on playoffs fantasy football. You create one lineup from players that are on teams in the playoff field and you not only have to look at their current matchup, but their potential future matchups to determine that player’s value. With that in mind, here are the rankings for the tight ends in playoff fantasy football.

Veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski sits atop the rankings due to his involvement in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense as well as how deep the Bucs could go in the playoffs. Travis Kelce and Dalton Schultz follow him due to their involvement in their respective offenses and their reliability in the passing game. Kittle, Ertz and Waller are in that next tier down because they are all great players, but they don’t have the best opening round matchups and so their upside is limited if their team doesn’t advance.

Injury news

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin was activated off of the IR, but the team hasn’t said when he will officially return to the team and be a full-go. Certainly, something to keep an eye on, but with the performance of Schultz, I wouldn’t worry too much about the involvement of Jarwin.