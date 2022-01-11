D/ST rankings for post-season fantasy football

We have wrapped up the first 18-week regular season in NFL history and we are heading full steam into the playoffs. With the postseason upon us, that brings with it playoff fantasy football. Unlike the regular season, you draft just one lineup and it is comprised of players from the teams in the playoffs. You have to not only analyze their first matchup but future potential matchups and see who gets the upside from their team sticking around longer. With that in mind, here are the D/ST’s that you should be looking at for your playoff fantasy football lineup.

For example, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has been solid at times this season with TJ Watt nearly breaking the sack record. But, they take on the Chiefs in the first round and are the heavy underdogs. It wouldn’t make sense to take them if you can avoid it because they likely won’t be advancing.

Alternatively, both the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans have a first round bye so you can’t get any points from them in Week 1, but they are already in the divisional round and will likely have a favorable matchup. Tampa Bay and Dallas top the rankings with their D/STs, mainly due to their first round matchups and how dominant their defense was in the regular season.