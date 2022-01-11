Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Tuesday, January 11th

The No. 1 Baylor Bears will be in action Tuesday, January 11 when the defending national champions take on the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders. This is going to be one of the toughest tests of the season for Baylor, as Texas Tech is coming off a monster win over Kansas. The No. 9 Jayhawks are also in action, facing the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones.

The No. Auburn Tigers and No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide renew their rivalry on the hardwood for another matchup of ranked teams Tuesday. The No. 5 USC Trojans, who are undefeated on the year, will also be playing when they face Stanford. The Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, Illinois Fighting Illini and Providence Friars round out the ranked teams taking the floor.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Tuesday, January 11th with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 College Basketball, Jan. 11 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 5:00 #5 USC Stanford ESPN2 USC -5.5 139.5 6:30 South Carolina #22 Tennessee SECN Tennessee -15 139.5 7:00 #19 Texas Tech #1 Baylor ESPN2 Baylor -12 135.5 8:00 #15 Iowa State #9 Kansas ESPN+ Kansas -11.5 141 9:00 #4 Auburn #24 Alabama ESPN Alabama -2.5 156 7:00 #18 Kentucky Vanderbilt ESPN Kentucky -7 139.5 8:30 Oklahoma #21 Texas LHN Texas -6.5 127 9:00 #23 Providence Creighton FS1 Creighton -4 133.5

