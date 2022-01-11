NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Tuesday, January 11th

As the college basketball schedule starts to stabilized a bit and less teams are forced into COVID-19 cancelations, we have 11 of the newly-announced Top 25 squads in action on Tuesday evening.

There are only two undefeated teams in the country, and they’re both in action as the 15-0 No. 1 Baylor Bears host the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the 13-0 No. 5 USC Trojans take the short flight north to face the Stanford Cardinal. While the Trojans are behind the Bears by most metrics, they might have the better opportunity to extend their winning streak for longer thanks to the comparatively easier Pac-12.

Isaiah Mobley leads USC with 15.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, while Baylor is getting an outstanding season from Georgetown and Arizona transfer James Akinjo, who leads the defending national champs with 14.4 points and 6.1 assists per outing.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Tuesday, January 11th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Jan. 11 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 5:00 #5 USC Stanford ESPN2 USC -5.5 139.5 6:30 South Carolina #22 Tennessee SECN Tennessee -15 139.5 7:00 #19 Texas Tech #1 Baylor ESPN2 Baylor -12 135.5 8:00 #15 Iowa State #9 Kansas ESPN+ Kansas -11.5 141 9:00 #4 Auburn #24 Alabama ESPN Alabama -2.5 156 7:00 #18 Kentucky Vanderbilt ESPN Kentucky -7 139.5 8:30 Oklahoma #21 Texas LHN Texas -6.5 127 9:00 #23 Providence Creighton FS1 Creighton -4 133.5

