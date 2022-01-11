No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 24 Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Tuesday night college basketball slate will bring us the Iron Bowl in basketball form as the No. 4 Auburn Tigers will head to Tuscaloosa, AL, to meet the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Auburn (14-1, 3-0 SEC) extended its winning streak to 11 on Saturday when taking down Florida for an 85-73 victory. The Tigers led for nearly the entirety of the game and despite letting the Gators come to within two midway through the second half, it still managed to re-establish a comfortable cushion to pick up the win. KD Johnson led with 23 points in the win.

Alabama (11-4, 2-1 SEC) suffered its first setback in conference play on Saturday when falling 92-86 at Missouri. Kobe Brown and the Tigers grabbed control of the contest in the second half and the Tide quickly slid behind to lose on the road. Jahvon Quinerly led the way with 19 points and four assists.

How to watch Auburn vs. Alabama

When: Tuesday, January 11th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN or ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -2.5

Total: 156

The Pick

Over 156

Something has to give as it’s the No. 8 offense in adjusted efficiency facing the No. 8 defense in adjusted efficiency. These two rivals will most likely push each other on the offensive end, so lean into the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.