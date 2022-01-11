No. 18 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats are back in action tonight and will look to get a winning streak going in conference play when traveling down to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Kentucky (12-3, 2-1 SEC) bounced back from last week’s loss at LSU by pounding Georgia for a 92-77 victory on Saturday. The Wildcats found itself up by just three at the break but found its bearings in the second half and pulled away for the double-digit win. Oscar Tshiebwe had another dominant effort down low, putting up 29 points and 17 rebounds in the win.

Vanderbilt (9-5, 1-1 SEC) is looking to get back into the win column tonight after suffering a 72-70 loss to South Carolina on Saturday. Down two in the closing seconds, Scotty Pippen Jr. ran into a double team and wasn’t able to get a shot up as the Gamecocks escaped Nashville with a win. Myles Stute led the Commodores with 19 points.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

When: Tuesday, January 11th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -7

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Kentucky -7

Kentucky has handled every opponent ranked 70th or higher in KenPom with ease, winning each of those contests by double digits. That’ll be the case tonight, so lay it with the Cats.

