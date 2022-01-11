No. 21 Texas vs. Oklahoma: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns were unsuccessful over the weekend and will look to bounce back at home tonight when matching up with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) were stunned on the road this past Saturday when falling 64-51 at Oklahoma State. It was the worst offensive showing for the Longhorns all season as the couldn’t catch up to the Cowboys in this one. UT had just two players reach double digits in points, Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones.

Oklahoma (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) is still knocking on the door for a Top 25 ranking and made a good case for itself with a 79-66 victory over Iowa State on Saturday. The Sooners were able to flip an 11-point second half deficit and held the Cyclones to just nine points in the last 10 minutes of action. Umoja Gibson had 20 points and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas

When: Tuesday, January 11th, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: Longhorn Network

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -6.5

Total: 127

The Pick

Over 127

Oklahoma overs are 10-5 this season while Texas overs are 5-10. Texas has one of the best defenses in the country but one would imagine OU pushing the pace and triggering the over in Austin.

