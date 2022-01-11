No. 23 Providence vs. Creighton: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Tuesday will bring us a Big East showdown in Omaha as the No. 23 Providence Friars will hit the road to battle the Creighton Blue Jays.

Providence (14-2, 4-1 Big East) got back into the win column on Saturday when taking out St. John’s with an 83-73 victory. The Red Storm led by as many as seven in the second half before the Friars were able to flip the momentum and secure the win. Nate Watson delivered a solid double-double performance of 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Creighton (10-4, 2-1 Big East) was last in action last Wednesday, where it got bulldozed by Villanova in a 75-41 loss. The Wildcats only led by one midway through the first half but kept piling onto an ever-growing lead and never looked back. Alex O’Connell had 13 points for the Blue Jays and was their only player to hit double digits.

How to watch Providence vs. Creighton

When: Tuesday, January 12th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Creighton -4

Total: 133.5

The Pick

Providence +4

Ride the hot hand. Providence is playing good basketball while Creighton has been disjointed over the last month due to COVID-19 stoppages. Take the points with the Friars on the road.

