No. 15 Iowa State vs. No. 9 Kansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones hit the road to take on the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 action on Tuesday, January 11th. Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas is set for 8:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on the Big 12 Network and ESPN+.

The Cyclones (13-2, 1-2 Big 12) looked dominant to begin their season as they won their first 12 games of the season. Unfortunately, a meeting with the No. 1 Baylor Bears didn’t go their way and then they were upset on the road by the Oklahoma Sooners, 79-66. This matchup with Kansas starts a three-game slate against three top-25 opponents in a row. They need a win here to try and drum up some momentum as they continue in conference play.

The Jayhawks (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) are also coming off a loss as they couldn’t take down the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road and fell, 75-67. They had been on an eight-game win streak before taking the loss. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji had 24 points in the loss, but this Jayhawks team is at its best when he is on point. Agbaji is now averaging 20.5 points per game.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Kansas

When: Tuesday, January 11th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

TV: BIG12|ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN, ESPN+

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -11.5

Total: 141

The Pick

Iowa State +11.5, Under

The double-digit point spread screams stay away and I think this one remains close. The Cyclones are trying to right the ship, but I still think they have the talent to run with the Jayhawks and they have the interior presence to stay in this one even though I think Kansas leaves with the win. Either way, this is going to be a scrappy battle with some good defense on both sides so I think the under is the way to go.

