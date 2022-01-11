No. 19 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Baylor: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders take the trip to Waco, Texas to take on the No. 1 Baylor Bears in a huge Big 12 matchup. Tipoff from the Ferrell Center is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11th and the game will air on ESPN2.

The Red Raiders (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) are through two-thirds of a tough three-game slate against three consecutive top-15 teams. They took the loss to then-No. 11 Iowa State, but then were able to rebound (pun intended) with a huge victory over then-No. 6 Kansas, 75-67. In that win, senior forward Bryson Williams has 22 points and eight rebounds to move to an average of 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has been dealing with back spasms this season and the Red Raiders could really use his shooting ability back.

The Bears (15-0, 3-0 Big 12) seem to have picked up right where they left off after hoisting the 2021 National Championship. They have won all 15 of their games this season and they are rolling through the Big 12 so far. Senior guard James Akinjo and junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua have carried this team on both offense and defense.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor

When: Tuesday, January 11th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN or ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -12

Total: 135.5

The Pick

Baylor -12, Over

The Bears have been rolling and they are far and away earning the No. 1 ranking they have heading into this matchup. The Red Raiders have been playing well, but they can’t shoot like the Bears. Plus if Baylor happens to go cold from the floor they have a dominant interior game that teams haven’t been able to stop.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.