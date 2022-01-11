South Carolina vs. No. 22 Tennessee: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The South Carolina Gamecocks go on the road to take on the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, January 11th. Tipoff from Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee is set for 6:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on the SEC Network.

The Gamecocks (10-4, 1-1 SEC) were able to get back into the win column against Vanderbilt in their last game. They are 3-2 over their last five games and they scored over 100 points in two of those wins. Unfortunately, they couldn’t hang with then-No. 9 Auburn earlier this month and it shows the disparity in the programs in the SEC. If Carolina hopes to have any hope in this one, they will need the guard duo of Devin Carter and Chico Carter Jr. to heat up early.

The Volunteers (10-4, 1-2 SEC) have struggled in SEC play after getting out to a hot start to their season. They are 2-3 in their last three games with losses to Alabama and LSU, and a narrow overtime victory over Ole Miss. The Volunteers have some big wins this season, especially over then-No. 6 Arizona, but they need a win in this game to get ready for No. 18 Kentucky in their next one. Look for senior John Fulkerson to have a big game against the Gamecocks who will struggle to contain his size and strength.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee

When: Tuesday, January 11th, 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -15

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Tennessee and the Over

Even with the double-digit spread, I still think the Vols cover against a South Carolina team that lacks physicality and often goes cold from the floor. I don’t think the Gamecocks can keep up the scoring of the Volunteers, but I do think this one hits the over.

