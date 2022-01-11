No. 5 USC vs. Stanford: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

A rare early game for the Pac-12 on Tuesday as the No. 5 USC Trojans hit the road to take on the Stanford Cardinals. Tipoff from Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California is set for 5:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN2.

USC (13-0, 3-0 Pac-12) remains undefeated as they are rolling even with four of their last five scheduled games being canceled or postponed. They took down Cal, 77-63 in their last game and junior forward Isaiah Mobley continued his solid season with 19 points and nine rebounds. He is now averaging 15.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game so Stanford is going to have their hands full trying to keep him in check.

Stanford (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12) has had a rocky start to their season, but they have been better as of late benefitting from their holiday schedule. They are on a two-game win streak after wins over Wyoming and Liberty. They have won four of their last five games with their lone loss coming against then-No. 17 Texas, but the Cardinals fought hard only losing by seven points. To combat USC’s Mobley, the Cardinals will rely on their own big man in senior forward Jaiden Delaire who is averaging 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

How to watch USC vs. Stanford

When: Tuesday, January 11th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CT

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -5.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

USC and the Over

I feel more confident about the Trojans covering the spread if you separate these bets. They are rolling and Stanford has been winning, but they haven’t played well-rounded basketball in their games. This point total is also low and even though both teams are solid on defense, I think this one will surpass the line and hit the over, albeit barely.

