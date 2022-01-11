NBA trade machine: Will Pistons deal two-way wing Jerami Grant?

The Detroit Pistons are at the bottom of the NBA standings, which was expected for the rebuilding team. That also means the Pistons are in the trade market as sellers, and Jerami Grant looks like the prize from this team. There are a few wrenches in a potential move but it seems like a formality that Grant will be dealt by the deadline.

The first wrench is Grant’s health. The forward is out indefinitely with torn ligaments in his thumb, which will make teams hesitant to give up major assets. The second is Grant’s contract, which isn’t exactly easy to slide into a contending unit at $20 million. Despite these hurdles, the Pistons are likely to send the forward out for future assets.

Here’s a look at some trades involving Grant using ESPN’s NBA trade machine.

Trade 1: Pistons-Bulls

Bulls get: Jerami Grant

Pistons get: Patrick Williams, Derrick Jones Jr., Troy Brown Jr., 2025 first-round pick

There’s questions as to whether the Bulls would deal Williams, which is the big hiccup for any potential deal. The Pistons won’t do this deal without him. Detroit gets a future pick and a player with a high ceiling, while the Bulls get a 27-year-old forward who fits exactly what this rising team needs. If Grant is cleared to play ahead of the trade deadline, this is the most obvious move for Chicago to make.

Trade 2: Pistons-Grizzlies

Grizzlies get: Jerami Grant

Pistons get: Kyle Anderson, Tyus Jones, Ziaire Williams, 2023 first-round pick

Anderson and Jones are on expiring deals and the draft pick is likely to be in the 20s. It’ll be hard for the Grizzlies to give up Williams with the trade they made to get him in the first place but this team is exceeding expectations. Grant fits exactly what Memphis is looking for on both ends of the floor and with timeline. This could put the Grizzlies in the upper echelon of the West.

Trade 3: Pistons-Suns

Suns get: Jerami Grant

Pistons get: Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Jalen Smith, 2024 first-round pick

Crowder is a veteran rotation player, while Johnson and Smith are upside plays. The draft pick likely won’t be much but it’s a nice additional asset for Detroit. Grant would give the Suns another defensive star alongside Mikal Bridges, which is something the team sorely missed at the end of last year’s Finals.