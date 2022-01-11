Opening odds for 2022 Sony Open

Fresh off of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the PGA Tour will migrate from the island of Maui over to Honolulu for its second stop in Hawaii to kick off the new year. The first round will tee off Thursday from the Wai’alae Country Club, boasting impeccable views spanning 7,125 yards. They’ll be without some top names in the sport this week, including absences from Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay.

Cameron Smith walked away with a W at last weekend’s Sentry Tournament to tally his fourth-career win on the PGA Tour. Now, he’ll do his best to make it two in a row. He sits as the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the win, with moneyline odds at +800. Smith won the 2020 Sony Open, so he’s got some experience in the winner’s circle. Kevin Na was 2021’s Sony Open victor, and he sits with his odds at +2500 for a repeat win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Sony Open, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Cameron Smith +800 +250 +120 Webb Simpson +1200 +300 +160 Sung-Jae Im +1600 +450 +225 Marc Leishman +1600 +400 +190 Hideki Matsuyama +1800 +450 +250 Corey Conners +1800 +450 +225 Abraham Ancer +2200 +550 +250 Russell Henley +2200 +550 +250 Kevin Na +2500 +550 +275 Talor Gooch +2500 +550 +275 Harris English +3500 +700 +350 Kevin Kisner +3500 +700 +350 Seamus Power +4000 +800 +350 Matt Jones +4500 +900 +450 Billy Horschel +4500 +800 +400 Jason Kokrak +4500 +800 +400 Joel Dahmen +5000 +900 +450 Charles Howell III +5000 +900 +450 Maverick McNealy +5000 +900 +450 Cameron Davis +6000 +1100 +500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000 +1100 +500 Chris Kirk +7000 +1200 +600 Matt Kuchar +7000 +1200 +600 Si Woo Kim +7000 +1200 +600 Keith Mitchell +8000 +1400 +700 Aaron Rai +8000 +1400 +700 Erik Van Rooyen +8000 +1400 +700 Brian Harman +8000 +1400 +700 Brendan Steele +8000 +1400 +700 Ryan Palmer +8000 +1400 +700 Stewart Cink +8000 +1400 +700 Denny McCarthy +8000 +1400 +700 Takumi Kanaya +8000 +1400 +700 Brendon Todd +8000 +1400 +700 Keegan Bradley +9000 +1400 +800 Tom Hoge +9000 +1400 +800 Branden Grace +10000 +2000 +1000 Adam Long +10000 +1600 +900 Kyoung Hoon Lee +10000 +1600 +900 Patton Kizzire +10000 +1600 +900 Scott Piercy +11000 +1800 +900 Alex Smalley +11000 +1800 +900 Brian Stuard +13000 +2000 +1000 Brandt Snedeker +13000 +2000 +1000 Zach Johnson +13000 +2000 +1000 Robert Streb +13000 +2000 +1000 Rory Sabbatini +13000 +2000 +1000 Taylor Pendrith +13000 +2000 +1000 Henrik Norlander +13000 +2000 +1000 Greyson Sigg +13000 +2000 +1000 Nick Hardy +13000 +2000 +1000 Emiliano Grillo +13000 +2000 +1000 Hayden Buckley +13000 +2000 +1000 Mark Hubbard +13000 +2000 +1000 Stephan Jaeger +15000 +2500 +1200 Lucas Glover +15000 +2500 +1200 Kramer Hickok +15000 +2500 +1200 Russell Knox +15000 +2500 +1200 Chad Ramey +15000 +2500 +1200 Hudson Swafford +15000 +2500 +1200 Adam Schenk +15000 +2500 +1200 Vincent Whaley +15000 +2500 +1200 Chan Kim +15000 +2500 +1200 Cameron Young +15000 +2500 +1200 Harry Higgs +15000 +2500 +1200 John Huh +15000 +2500 +1200 Jim Furyk +15000 +2500 +1200 Andrew Novak +18000 +2800 +1400 Hank Lebioda +18000 +2800 +1400 J.J. Spaun +18000 +2800 +1400 Sahith Theegala +20000 +3500 +1600 Andrew Putnam +20000 +2800 +1400 Sam Ryder +20000 +3500 +1600 Roger Sloan +20000 +3500 +1600 Jim Herman +20000 +3500 +1600 Michael Thompson +20000 +2800 +1400 Nate Lashley +20000 +3500 +1600 Dylan Wu +20000 +3500 +1600 Rikuya Hoshino +20000 +3500 +1600 Max McGreevy +20000 +3500 +1600 Beau Hossler +20000 +3500 +1600 Kyle Stanley +20000 +3500 +1600 Sunghoon Kang +20000 +3500 +1600 Lee Hodges +20000 +3500 +1600 David Skinns +20000 +3500 +1600 Davis Riley +20000 +3500 +1600 Graeme McDowell +20000 +3500 +1600 Seth Reeves +20000 +3500 +1600 Tyler Duncan +20000 +3500 +1600 Camilo Villegas +25000 +4500 +1800 Vaughn Taylor +25000 +4500 +1800 Dawie Van Der Walt +25000 +4500 +1800 Kevin Tway +25000 +4500 +1800 Curtis Thompson +25000 +4500 +1800 Chesson Hadley +25000 +4500 +1800 Ben Kohles +25000 +4500 +1800 Trey Mullinax +25000 +4500 +1800 Ryan Armour +25000 +4500 +1800 Chase Seiffert +25000 +4500 +1800 Adam Svensson +25000 +4500 +1800 Scott Gutschewski +30000 +5000 +2000 Paul Barjon +30000 +5000 +2000 Peter Malnati +30000 +5000 +2000 Ryan Moore +30000 +5000 +2000 Satoshi Kodaira +30000 +5000 +2000 David Lipsky +30000 +5000 +2000 J.T. Poston +30000 +5000 +2000 Callum Tarren +30000 +5000 +2000 Joshua Creel +30000 +5000 +2000 Michael Gligic +30000 +5000 +2000 William McGirt +30000 +5000 +2000 Austin Cook +30000 +5000 +2000 Kurt Kitayama +30000 +5000 +2000 Jimmy Walker +30000 +5000 +2000 Wesley Bryan +30000 +5000 +2000 Austin Smotherman +30000 +5000 +2000 Sepp Straka +30000 +5000 +2000 Jerry Kelly +30000 +5000 +2000 Justin Lower +30000 +5000 +2000 Kelly Kraft +40000 +6500 +2500 Joseph Bramlett +40000 +6500 +2500 Kevin Chappell +40000 +6500 +2500 Richy Werenski +40000 +6500 +2500 Jim Knous +40000 +6500 +2500 Brian Gay +40000 +6500 +2500 Brandon Wu +40000 +6500 +2500 Haotong Li +40000 +6500 +2500 Luke Donald +40000 +6500 +2500 Bill Haas +40000 +6500 +2500 Brett Drewitt +40000 +6500 +2500 Parker McLachlin +100000 +15000 +5000 Kevin Carll +100000 +15000 +5000 Garrett Okamura +100000 +15000 +5000 Martin Trainer +100000 +15000 +5000 Jared Wolfe +100000 +15000 +5000

