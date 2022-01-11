 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 Sony Open

The field is set for the 2022 Sony Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

Webb Simpson of the United States and his caddie Paul Tesori play a green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Fresh off of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the PGA Tour will migrate from the island of Maui over to Honolulu for its second stop in Hawaii to kick off the new year. The first round will tee off Thursday from the Wai’alae Country Club, boasting impeccable views spanning 7,125 yards. They’ll be without some top names in the sport this week, including absences from Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay.

Cameron Smith walked away with a W at last weekend’s Sentry Tournament to tally his fourth-career win on the PGA Tour. Now, he’ll do his best to make it two in a row. He sits as the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the win, with moneyline odds at +800. Smith won the 2020 Sony Open, so he’s got some experience in the winner’s circle. Kevin Na was 2021’s Sony Open victor, and he sits with his odds at +2500 for a repeat win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Sony Open, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Cameron Smith +800 +250 +120
Webb Simpson +1200 +300 +160
Sung-Jae Im +1600 +450 +225
Marc Leishman +1600 +400 +190
Hideki Matsuyama +1800 +450 +250
Corey Conners +1800 +450 +225
Abraham Ancer +2200 +550 +250
Russell Henley +2200 +550 +250
Kevin Na +2500 +550 +275
Talor Gooch +2500 +550 +275
Harris English +3500 +700 +350
Kevin Kisner +3500 +700 +350
Seamus Power +4000 +800 +350
Matt Jones +4500 +900 +450
Billy Horschel +4500 +800 +400
Jason Kokrak +4500 +800 +400
Joel Dahmen +5000 +900 +450
Charles Howell III +5000 +900 +450
Maverick McNealy +5000 +900 +450
Cameron Davis +6000 +1100 +500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000 +1100 +500
Chris Kirk +7000 +1200 +600
Matt Kuchar +7000 +1200 +600
Si Woo Kim +7000 +1200 +600
Keith Mitchell +8000 +1400 +700
Aaron Rai +8000 +1400 +700
Erik Van Rooyen +8000 +1400 +700
Brian Harman +8000 +1400 +700
Brendan Steele +8000 +1400 +700
Ryan Palmer +8000 +1400 +700
Stewart Cink +8000 +1400 +700
Denny McCarthy +8000 +1400 +700
Takumi Kanaya +8000 +1400 +700
Brendon Todd +8000 +1400 +700
Keegan Bradley +9000 +1400 +800
Tom Hoge +9000 +1400 +800
Branden Grace +10000 +2000 +1000
Adam Long +10000 +1600 +900
Kyoung Hoon Lee +10000 +1600 +900
Patton Kizzire +10000 +1600 +900
Scott Piercy +11000 +1800 +900
Alex Smalley +11000 +1800 +900
Brian Stuard +13000 +2000 +1000
Brandt Snedeker +13000 +2000 +1000
Zach Johnson +13000 +2000 +1000
Robert Streb +13000 +2000 +1000
Rory Sabbatini +13000 +2000 +1000
Taylor Pendrith +13000 +2000 +1000
Henrik Norlander +13000 +2000 +1000
Greyson Sigg +13000 +2000 +1000
Nick Hardy +13000 +2000 +1000
Emiliano Grillo +13000 +2000 +1000
Hayden Buckley +13000 +2000 +1000
Mark Hubbard +13000 +2000 +1000
Stephan Jaeger +15000 +2500 +1200
Lucas Glover +15000 +2500 +1200
Kramer Hickok +15000 +2500 +1200
Russell Knox +15000 +2500 +1200
Chad Ramey +15000 +2500 +1200
Hudson Swafford +15000 +2500 +1200
Adam Schenk +15000 +2500 +1200
Vincent Whaley +15000 +2500 +1200
Chan Kim +15000 +2500 +1200
Cameron Young +15000 +2500 +1200
Harry Higgs +15000 +2500 +1200
John Huh +15000 +2500 +1200
Jim Furyk +15000 +2500 +1200
Andrew Novak +18000 +2800 +1400
Hank Lebioda +18000 +2800 +1400
J.J. Spaun +18000 +2800 +1400
Sahith Theegala +20000 +3500 +1600
Andrew Putnam +20000 +2800 +1400
Sam Ryder +20000 +3500 +1600
Roger Sloan +20000 +3500 +1600
Jim Herman +20000 +3500 +1600
Michael Thompson +20000 +2800 +1400
Nate Lashley +20000 +3500 +1600
Dylan Wu +20000 +3500 +1600
Rikuya Hoshino +20000 +3500 +1600
Max McGreevy +20000 +3500 +1600
Beau Hossler +20000 +3500 +1600
Kyle Stanley +20000 +3500 +1600
Sunghoon Kang +20000 +3500 +1600
Lee Hodges +20000 +3500 +1600
David Skinns +20000 +3500 +1600
Davis Riley +20000 +3500 +1600
Graeme McDowell +20000 +3500 +1600
Seth Reeves +20000 +3500 +1600
Tyler Duncan +20000 +3500 +1600
Camilo Villegas +25000 +4500 +1800
Vaughn Taylor +25000 +4500 +1800
Dawie Van Der Walt +25000 +4500 +1800
Kevin Tway +25000 +4500 +1800
Curtis Thompson +25000 +4500 +1800
Chesson Hadley +25000 +4500 +1800
Ben Kohles +25000 +4500 +1800
Trey Mullinax +25000 +4500 +1800
Ryan Armour +25000 +4500 +1800
Chase Seiffert +25000 +4500 +1800
Adam Svensson +25000 +4500 +1800
Scott Gutschewski +30000 +5000 +2000
Paul Barjon +30000 +5000 +2000
Peter Malnati +30000 +5000 +2000
Ryan Moore +30000 +5000 +2000
Satoshi Kodaira +30000 +5000 +2000
David Lipsky +30000 +5000 +2000
J.T. Poston +30000 +5000 +2000
Callum Tarren +30000 +5000 +2000
Joshua Creel +30000 +5000 +2000
Michael Gligic +30000 +5000 +2000
William McGirt +30000 +5000 +2000
Austin Cook +30000 +5000 +2000
Kurt Kitayama +30000 +5000 +2000
Jimmy Walker +30000 +5000 +2000
Wesley Bryan +30000 +5000 +2000
Austin Smotherman +30000 +5000 +2000
Sepp Straka +30000 +5000 +2000
Jerry Kelly +30000 +5000 +2000
Justin Lower +30000 +5000 +2000
Kelly Kraft +40000 +6500 +2500
Joseph Bramlett +40000 +6500 +2500
Kevin Chappell +40000 +6500 +2500
Richy Werenski +40000 +6500 +2500
Jim Knous +40000 +6500 +2500
Brian Gay +40000 +6500 +2500
Brandon Wu +40000 +6500 +2500
Haotong Li +40000 +6500 +2500
Luke Donald +40000 +6500 +2500
Bill Haas +40000 +6500 +2500
Brett Drewitt +40000 +6500 +2500
Parker McLachlin +100000 +15000 +5000
Kevin Carll +100000 +15000 +5000
Garrett Okamura +100000 +15000 +5000
Martin Trainer +100000 +15000 +5000
Jared Wolfe +100000 +15000 +5000

