Opening odds for 2022 Sony Open

Fresh off of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the PGA Tour will migrate from the island of Maui over to Honolulu for its second stop in Hawaii to kick off the new year. The first round will tee off Thursday from the Wai’alae Country Club, boasting impeccable views spanning 7,125 yards. They’ll be without some top names in the sport this week, including absences from Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay.
Cameron Smith walked away with a W at last weekend’s Sentry Tournament to tally his fourth-career win on the PGA Tour. Now, he’ll do his best to make it two in a row. He sits as the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the win, with moneyline odds at +800. Smith won the 2020 Sony Open, so he’s got some experience in the winner’s circle. Kevin Na was 2021’s Sony Open victor, and he sits with his odds at +2500 for a repeat win.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Sony Open, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Cameron Smith
|+800
|+250
|+120
|Webb Simpson
|+1200
|+300
|+160
|Sung-Jae Im
|+1600
|+450
|+225
|Marc Leishman
|+1600
|+400
|+190
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1800
|+450
|+250
|Corey Conners
|+1800
|+450
|+225
|Abraham Ancer
|+2200
|+550
|+250
|Russell Henley
|+2200
|+550
|+250
|Kevin Na
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Talor Gooch
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Harris English
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Kevin Kisner
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Seamus Power
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Matt Jones
|+4500
|+900
|+450
|Billy Horschel
|+4500
|+800
|+400
|Jason Kokrak
|+4500
|+800
|+400
|Joel Dahmen
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Charles Howell III
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Maverick McNealy
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Cameron Davis
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Chris Kirk
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Matt Kuchar
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Si Woo Kim
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Keith Mitchell
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Aaron Rai
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Brian Harman
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Brendan Steele
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Ryan Palmer
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Stewart Cink
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Denny McCarthy
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Takumi Kanaya
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Brendon Todd
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Keegan Bradley
|+9000
|+1400
|+800
|Tom Hoge
|+9000
|+1400
|+800
|Branden Grace
|+10000
|+2000
|+1000
|Adam Long
|+10000
|+1600
|+900
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+10000
|+1600
|+900
|Patton Kizzire
|+10000
|+1600
|+900
|Scott Piercy
|+11000
|+1800
|+900
|Alex Smalley
|+11000
|+1800
|+900
|Brian Stuard
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Zach Johnson
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Robert Streb
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Henrik Norlander
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Greyson Sigg
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Nick Hardy
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Hayden Buckley
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Mark Hubbard
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Lucas Glover
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Kramer Hickok
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Chad Ramey
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Hudson Swafford
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Vincent Whaley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Chan Kim
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Cameron Young
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Harry Higgs
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|John Huh
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Jim Furyk
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Andrew Novak
|+18000
|+2800
|+1400
|Hank Lebioda
|+18000
|+2800
|+1400
|J.J. Spaun
|+18000
|+2800
|+1400
|Sahith Theegala
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|+2800
|+1400
|Sam Ryder
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Roger Sloan
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Jim Herman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Michael Thompson
|+20000
|+2800
|+1400
|Nate Lashley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Dylan Wu
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Max McGreevy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Beau Hossler
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Kyle Stanley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Sunghoon Kang
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Lee Hodges
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|David Skinns
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Davis Riley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Graeme McDowell
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Seth Reeves
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Tyler Duncan
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Camilo Villegas
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Vaughn Taylor
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Kevin Tway
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Curtis Thompson
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Chesson Hadley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ben Kohles
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Trey Mullinax
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ryan Armour
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Chase Seiffert
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Scott Gutschewski
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Paul Barjon
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Ryan Moore
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|David Lipsky
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|J.T. Poston
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Callum Tarren
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Joshua Creel
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Michael Gligic
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|William McGirt
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Austin Cook
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Jimmy Walker
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Wesley Bryan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Austin Smotherman
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Sepp Straka
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Jerry Kelly
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Justin Lower
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Joseph Bramlett
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Kevin Chappell
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Richy Werenski
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Jim Knous
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Brian Gay
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Brandon Wu
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Haotong Li
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Luke Donald
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Brett Drewitt
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Parker McLachlin
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Kevin Carll
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Garrett Okamura
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Martin Trainer
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Jared Wolfe
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.