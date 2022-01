Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2022 Sony Open

The first full-field PGA Tour event of 2022 comes to the gorgeous Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

A year ago, Kevin Na won the tournament by a single shot over Chris Kirk and Joaquin Niemann. This year, Cameron Smith (+800) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook after his win last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He’s followed by Webb Simpson (+1200), Mark Leishman (+1600), and Sung-Jae Im (+1600). The defending champ Na is +2500.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 12:40 p.m. ET. You can watch on Thursday-Saturday from 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and from 6-10:00 p.m. on Sunday. Also ESPN+ members can follow for special coverage here.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Sony Open on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the following trios:

Kevin Na, Cam Smith, Talor Gooch

Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Matt Jones

Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson

Abraham Ancer, Billy Horschel, Harris English