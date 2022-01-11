Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Patriots-Bills Wild Card game, what it means for NFL fantasy and betting

The No. 6 seed New England Patriots will begin Super Wild Card weekend on the road when they play the No. 3 seed Buffalo Bills on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY and televised on CBS.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of January 11 at 10:05 a.m. ET.

Projected weather for Patriots vs. Bills matchup on Saturday

Forecast

Mostly cloudy with a low of 4 degrees.

Fantasy/betting implications

The good news for Saturday night’s game is the wind should not be a factor, which played a significant role in their first meeting in December. However, it’s going to be extremely cold and frigid with temperatures in the single digits. The cold shouldn’t affect the lines, but we could see a couple of dropped passes from wide receivers.