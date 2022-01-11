Scottie Barnes, Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, Jan. 11

It’s a six-game slate in the NBA, which is a little on the heavy side for a typical Tuesday schedule. The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies represent the banner game of day, with the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers serving as a nice capper for the day. Here’s a look at Tuesday’s injury report in the association, with more players set to clear health and safety protocols as the league’s new quarantine standards are making a bigger impact.

NBA Injury Report: January 11

Montrezl Harrell (conditioning) expected to play

Harrell is expected to play and will be a big boost in Washington’s frontcourt. He likely won’t start, but should eat into Daniel Gafford and Rui Hachimura’s minutes a bit.

Landry Shamet (protocols) probable

Cam Johnson (ankle) OUT

Shamet looks like he’s close to clearing protocols and represents a good value play with Johnson out due to an ankle problem. Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges get a bigger boost than Shamet with Johnson sidelined.

Scottie Barnes (knee) questionable

Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) questionable

Barnes and Trent Jr. are both questionable. If neither suits up, look for Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet to be even stronger plays in fantasy and DFS contests.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Draymond Green (calf) OUT

Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play

Otto Porter Jr. (shoulder) questionable

Green is out with a calf issue while Porter Jr. is questionable. Thompson is expected to play but will be on a minutes limit again. The Warriors are going to be cautious, even if the guard did look good in his debut.

Dillon Brooks (ankle) OUT

Steven Adams (protocols) questionable

Brooks is out 3-5 weeks with his ankle injury. Adams’ status is likely going to come down to conditioning.

Patrick Beverley (groin) questionable

With Beverley questionable, look for D’Angelo Russell to see an increase in value for Tuesday’s contest. Russell had an injury scare himself in Minnesota’s last game but should be fine for Tuesday.

Josh Hart (unknown) Available

Hart was out in New Orleans’ last game for an unknown reason but is listed as available for Tuesday’s contest against the Timberwolves.

Alex Caruso (protocols) TBD

According to Billy Donovan, Caruso is close to clearing protocols. It could happen Tuesday against the Pistons.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Will Barton (protocols) TBD

Barton just got put in protocols, so it’s unlikely he plays Tuesday. The Nuggets are starting to get key role players back to surround Nikola Jokic with enough competence to stay in the West playoff picture.

Luke Kennard (protocols) TBD

Kennard should be close to clearing protocols. If he doesn’t get clearance, Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum will see an increase in value for fantasy and DFS lineups.