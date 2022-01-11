The No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers will begin Super Wild Card weekend on the road when they play the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO and televised on NBC.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of January at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for Steelers vs. Chiefs on Sunday

Forecast

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather should not be a factor in the Sunday evening Super Wild Card weekend game between the Steelers and Chiefs. As of right now, there isn’t news about the wind or potential precipitation, making this perfect football weather.