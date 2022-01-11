Australian Open draw: Top 32 women’s seeds unveiled ahead of Thursday draw

The 2022 Australian Open draw is scheduled for this coming Thursday with first round matches getting underway next Monday. In the meantime, officials announced the seeded players for this year’s tournament.

The women’s world No. 1, Ashleigh Barty tops the seedings and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at +275 and is followed by Naomi Osaka at +500. Osaka is seeded No. 13, but her status is uncertain after she withdrew from a warm-up tournament this week. The highest ranked player to withdraw ahead of the 2022 Australian Open is Karolína Plíšková.

Below are the 32 seeded players, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS): +275

2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR): +1800

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP): +1000

4. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE): +2000

5. Maria Sakkari (GRE): +2500

6. Anett Kontaveit (EST): +1400

7. Iga Swiatek (POL): +1200

8. Paula Badosa (ESP): +1600

9. Ons Jabeur (TUN): +4000

10. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS): +3000

11. Sofia Kenin (USA): +5000

12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ): +1600

13. Naomi Osaka (JPN): +500

14. Simona Halep (ROU): +1200

15. Elina Svitolina (UKR): +4000

16. Angelique Kerber (GER): +4500

17. Emma Raducanu (GBR): +2500

18. Coco Gauff (USA): +2500

19. Elise Mertens (BEL): +5000

20. Petra Kvitova (CZE): +5000

21. Jessica Pegula (USA): +6000

22. Belinda Bencic (SUI): +3000

23. Leylah Fernandez (CAN): +3000

24. Victoria Azarenka (BLR): +3000

25. Daria Kasatkina (RUS): +5000

26. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT): +8000

27. Danielle Collins (USA): +4000

28. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS): OTB

29. Tamara Zidansek (SLO): +15000

30. Camila Giorgi (ITA): +5000

31. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE): +5000

32. Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP): +20000

