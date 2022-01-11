Australian Open draw: Top 32 women’s seeds unveiled ahead of Thursday draw

The 2022 Australian Open draw is scheduled for this coming Thursday with first round matches getting underway next Monday. In the meantime, officials announced the seeded players for this year’s tournament.
The women’s world No. 1, Ashleigh Barty tops the seedings and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at +275 and is followed by Naomi Osaka at +500. Osaka is seeded No. 13, but her status is uncertain after she withdrew from a warm-up tournament this week. The highest ranked player to withdraw ahead of the 2022 Australian Open is Karolína Plíšková.
Below are the 32 seeded players, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS): +275
2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR): +1800
3. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP): +1000
4. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE): +2000
5. Maria Sakkari (GRE): +2500
6. Anett Kontaveit (EST): +1400
7. Iga Swiatek (POL): +1200
8. Paula Badosa (ESP): +1600
9. Ons Jabeur (TUN): +4000
10. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS): +3000
11. Sofia Kenin (USA): +5000
12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ): +1600
13. Naomi Osaka (JPN): +500
14. Simona Halep (ROU): +1200
15. Elina Svitolina (UKR): +4000
16. Angelique Kerber (GER): +4500
17. Emma Raducanu (GBR): +2500
18. Coco Gauff (USA): +2500
19. Elise Mertens (BEL): +5000
20. Petra Kvitova (CZE): +5000
21. Jessica Pegula (USA): +6000
22. Belinda Bencic (SUI): +3000
23. Leylah Fernandez (CAN): +3000
24. Victoria Azarenka (BLR): +3000
25. Daria Kasatkina (RUS): +5000
26. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT): +8000
27. Danielle Collins (USA): +4000
28. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS): OTB
29. Tamara Zidansek (SLO): +15000
30. Camila Giorgi (ITA): +5000
31. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE): +5000
32. Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP): +20000
