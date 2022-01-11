Mike Tomlin says Najee Harris has been aggressive with treatment for elbow injury

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that rookie running back Najee Harris has been aggressive with treatment for an elbow injury that he suffered in last week’s game against the Baltimore, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Tomlin added that Harris will be slow in the beginning of the week and that his participation will be the guide at the end of the week.

Fantasy football implications

Harris picked up the injury in the first half of last Sunday’s game against the Ravens, but still managed to be a factor out of the backfield for Pittsburgh. The rookie running back had 28 yards on 11 carries, along with four receptions (four targets) for 27 yards.

The Steelers cannot afford to lose Harris for Sunday night’s wild card game as he’s been a huge part of their offense. This season, the rookie has 1200 rushing yards and seven scores to go along with 74 receptions (94 targets) for 467 yards and a touchdown. If he’s limited in any way, we could see some carries for veteran Benny Snell.