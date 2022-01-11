Australian Open draw: Top 32 men’s seeds unveiled ahead of Thursday draw

The 2022 Australian Open draw is scheduled for this coming Thursday with first round matches getting underway next Monday. In the meantime, officials announced the 32 seeded players for the men’s tournament.

The world No. 1, Novak Djokovic tops the seedings and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +140 and is followed by world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev at +225. The most notable male to withdraw ahead of the 2022 Australian Open is Roger Federer. Djokovic’s tournament status remains up in the air due to his visa dispute with the Australian government. He still could face deportation depending on what the Immigration Minister decides.

Below are the 32 seeded players, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB): +140

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS): +225

3. Alexander Zverev (GER): +380

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE): +3000

5. Andrey Rublev (RUS): +3000

6. Rafael Nadal (ESP): +1100

7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA): +3500

8. Casper Ruud (NOR): +5000

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN): +4000

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL): +5000

11. Jannik Sinner (ITA): +2500

12. Cameron Norrie (GBR): +5000

13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG): +13000

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN): +10000

15. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP): +8000

16. Cristian Garin (CHI): +40000

17. Gael Monfils (FRA): +20000

18. Aslan Karatsev (RUS): +10000

19. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP): +10000

20. Taylor Fritz (USA): +15000

21. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO): +8000

22. John Isner (USA): +15000

23. Reilly Opelka (USA): OTB

24. Daniel Evans (GBR): +10000

25. Lorenzo Sonego (ITA): +13000

26. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL): +20000

27. Marin Cilic (CRO): +15000

28. Karen Khachanov (RUS): +10000

29. Ugo Humbert (FRA): +8000

30. Lloyd Harris (RSA): +20000

31. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP): +4000

32. Alex de Minaur (AUS): +10000

