Australian Open draw: Top 32 men’s seeds unveiled ahead of Thursday draw

The 2022 Australian Open draw is scheduled for this coming Thursday with first round matches getting underway next Monday. In the meantime, officials announced the 32 seeded players for the men’s tournament.
The world No. 1, Novak Djokovic tops the seedings and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +140 and is followed by world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev at +225. The most notable male to withdraw ahead of the 2022 Australian Open is Roger Federer. Djokovic’s tournament status remains up in the air due to his visa dispute with the Australian government. He still could face deportation depending on what the Immigration Minister decides.
Below are the 32 seeded players, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB): +140
2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS): +225
3. Alexander Zverev (GER): +380
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE): +3000
5. Andrey Rublev (RUS): +3000
6. Rafael Nadal (ESP): +1100
7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA): +3500
8. Casper Ruud (NOR): +5000
9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN): +4000
10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL): +5000
11. Jannik Sinner (ITA): +2500
12. Cameron Norrie (GBR): +5000
13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG): +13000
14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN): +10000
15. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP): +8000
16. Cristian Garin (CHI): +40000
17. Gael Monfils (FRA): +20000
18. Aslan Karatsev (RUS): +10000
19. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP): +10000
20. Taylor Fritz (USA): +15000
21. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO): +8000
22. John Isner (USA): +15000
23. Reilly Opelka (USA): OTB
24. Daniel Evans (GBR): +10000
25. Lorenzo Sonego (ITA): +13000
26. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL): +20000
27. Marin Cilic (CRO): +15000
28. Karen Khachanov (RUS): +10000
29. Ugo Humbert (FRA): +8000
30. Lloyd Harris (RSA): +20000
31. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP): +4000
32. Alex de Minaur (AUS): +10000
