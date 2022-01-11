 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Draymond Green prop bets from Sunday’s Warriors-Cavaliers game under the microscope

The power forward was ruled out at the last minute, but did take the floor for a few seconds.

By Chinmay Vaidya

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks
Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being fouled by the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at American Airlines Center on January 05, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

There were plenty of questions surrounding Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green’s availability for the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, January 9, but those discussions shifted to the sportsbooks in the following days. The question is whether bettors who took the under on Green’s player prop lines will be paid out, or if him being officially out is a “known event” and therefore void.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the prop bets involving Green are pending investigation. When you factor in parlay bets on player props, this is expected to be a big total. Based on the latest reporting, DraftKings and other markets are paying out on straight under bets and refunding wagers for taking the over on props. It’s the string of bets together which was in question. As of Tuesday morning, DraftKings had reached the decision to pay out bettors in full.

For background, Green suffered a calf injury in pregame warmups and was ruled out ahead of the contest. However, he did take the floor with the starters as a gesture for Klay Thompson in the shooting guard’s return to the court after two seasons. Technically, Green was an active player for about seven seconds. This means all his “under” props were going to hit, because he officially recorded a single foul on the box score for this contest.

Most sportsbooks appear to have pulled Green’s prop bets promptly, which is the standard procedure when a player gets ruled out. However, there were plenty of markets which did not react ahead of bettors getting in on props. It seems like those making wagers have gotten some decent paydays with their quick thinking. Let’s see if oddsmakers react in any way to address this type of move in the future.

