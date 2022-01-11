Draymond Green prop bets from Sunday’s Warriors-Cavaliers game under the microscope

There were plenty of questions surrounding Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green’s availability for the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, January 9, but those discussions shifted to the sportsbooks in the following days. The question is whether bettors who took the under on Green’s player prop lines will be paid out, or if him being officially out is a “known event” and therefore void.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the prop bets involving Green are pending investigation. When you factor in parlay bets on player props, this is expected to be a big total. Based on the latest reporting, DraftKings and other markets are paying out on straight under bets and refunding wagers for taking the over on props. It’s the string of bets together which was in question. As of Tuesday morning, DraftKings had reached the decision to pay out bettors in full.

For background, Green suffered a calf injury in pregame warmups and was ruled out ahead of the contest. However, he did take the floor with the starters as a gesture for Klay Thompson in the shooting guard’s return to the court after two seasons. Technically, Green was an active player for about seven seconds. This means all his “under” props were going to hit, because he officially recorded a single foul on the box score for this contest.

Draymond Green is not playing tonight (left calf tightness), but he still wanted to be on the floor with Klay for his return.



So Green was there for the opening tip and took a foul so he could check out of the game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/puAzOy3rxe — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2022

Most sportsbooks appear to have pulled Green’s prop bets promptly, which is the standard procedure when a player gets ruled out. However, there were plenty of markets which did not react ahead of bettors getting in on props. It seems like those making wagers have gotten some decent paydays with their quick thinking. Let’s see if oddsmakers react in any way to address this type of move in the future.