 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Emmanuel Sanders expected to be a full participant in Tuesday’s practice in Wild Card round

We break down the news that Sanders is expected to be a full participant in practice ahead of the Wild Card round.

By DKNation Staff
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Emmanuel Sanders of the Buffalo Bills walks to the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are set to get wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders back for the wild-card playoff game against the New England Patriots. Sanders is a full participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough estimation according to head coach Sean McDermott, which is a good sign for his availability.

Sanders coming back into the mix after a two-game absence is important for the Bills. The wide receiver provides some crucial depth if nothing else, although his playoff experience will be vital for a Buffalo squad looking to take the next step after making the AFC championship game last season. With Sanders expected to be back, look for Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley to see reduced roles against the Patriots. Isaiah McKenzie will also see a reduction in touches, even though the receiver has been used more in the last few weeks of the season. The Bills have started to run the ball more over the last few weeks, which means there will likely be less passing targets to go around from the start.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Patriots vs. Bills in the AFC Wild Card round

View all 10 stories

More From DraftKings Nation