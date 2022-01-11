Emmanuel Sanders expected to be a full participant in Tuesday’s practice in Wild Card round

The Buffalo Bills are set to get wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders back for the wild-card playoff game against the New England Patriots. Sanders is a full participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough estimation according to head coach Sean McDermott, which is a good sign for his availability.

McDermott: WR Emmanuel Sanders will be a full participant in practice today. It is a walk through today. He had missed the past two games with a knee ailment. #Bills — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) January 11, 2022

Sanders coming back into the mix after a two-game absence is important for the Bills. The wide receiver provides some crucial depth if nothing else, although his playoff experience will be vital for a Buffalo squad looking to take the next step after making the AFC championship game last season. With Sanders expected to be back, look for Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley to see reduced roles against the Patriots. Isaiah McKenzie will also see a reduction in touches, even though the receiver has been used more in the last few weeks of the season. The Bills have started to run the ball more over the last few weeks, which means there will likely be less passing targets to go around from the start.