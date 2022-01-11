RB Damien Harris remains limited Tuesday ahead of Wild Card round

New England Patriots RB Damien Harris remains a limited participant on the team’s practice report Tuesday ahead of the wild-card contest against the Buffalo Bills. Harris has had a limited practice workload for a while now, but he did suit up in Week 18 for the team against the Dolphins.

Fantasy football implications

For those that play fantasy football for the playoffs, Harris is set to be a strong volume option for the Patriots. New England probably isn’t going to give Mac Jones a ton of responsibility in a postseason matchup against a division rival, so it’ll be on Harris and the defense to secure this victory. Rhamondre Stevenson will be a factor for the Patriots even if Harris is good to go. He’ll take on a bigger role against the Bills if Harris has any setbacks during the week and gets ruled out of the contest. Brandon Bolden would also see some touches if this happens.