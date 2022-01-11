 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LB Dont’a Hightower limited in Tuesday’s practice ahead of Wild Card game vs. Bills

We break down the news that Hightower was limited in practice.

By Chet Gresham
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts
Dont’a Hightower of the New England Patriots walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The New England Patriots listed star linebacker Dont’a Hightower as limited on Tuesday’s practice report, saying the player is dealing with a knee injury. Hightower is the key to this defense in the middle of the unit, and will be instrumental in New England’s wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Many remember Hightower best for his shoestring tackle of Marshawn Lynch in the Super Bowl but the linebacker has been a steady presence for Bill Belichick’s defense for years. He’s one of the few players the coach hasn’t shipped out, mainly because there hasn’t been noticeable decline in play. Hightower racked up 64 tackles and 1.5 sacks after missing all of last season.

If Hightower cannot go or is on a snap count, look for the Patriots to deploy Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai in the middle linebacker spot. Jamie Collins Sr. is also back with the team and has familiarity with the position, so he’s also an option if Hightower is limited.

