Josh Jacobs limited on Tuesday for Wild Card round

Las Vegas Raiders starting running back Josh Jacobs was listed as limited on Tuesday with a ribs injury. The Raiders went through a walkthrough on Tuesday as they prepare to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon in the AFC Wild card game.

Fantasy football implications

Jacobs has been dealing with a ribs injury since Week 17, but still was productive in the Raiders’ playoff clinching win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Crimson Tide standout posted a season-high 132 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. He also added two receptions (two targets) for 12 yards.

The last time the Raiders played the Bengals in Week 11, the 23-year-old Jacobs recorded 37 yards on nine carries, along with five receptions (seven targets) for 24 yards. If Las Vegas wants to pull the upset over Cincinnati, they are going to need Jacobs to be at his best on Saturday.