Darren Waller logs limited practice Tuesday ahead of Wild Card round vs. Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime in Week 18 to secure a postseason berth and got a big boost when star tight end Darren Waller returned to action for the regular-season finale. Waller was limited at Tuesday’s practice, which was expected as the Raiders will want to manage his reps ahead of a playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy football implications

If you play fantasy football for the playoffs, Waller is one of the better tight end options. He’s guaranteed to see significant volume as one of Las Vegas’ top targets, and will now have another week of prep under his belt. Foster Moreau did have a big play in the Week 18 game but will see a significant snap reduction if Waller is good to go for the wild-card game. If Waller doesn’t suit up, Moreau becomes the starting tight end. His production in that role doesn’t necessarily merit a start in playoff fantasy football.