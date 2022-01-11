DraftKings offering ‘Hammer the Over’ promotion for Patriots-Bills Wild Card game

The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots to open the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a significant promotion around the point total. When the game odds opened on Sunday evening, the total was installed at 43.5.

The sportsbook is offering its recurring “Hammer the Over” promotion for this game. The more people who bet the over on Patriots-Bills, the lower the point total goes. As of 6:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the total had dropped to 36.5. This number will keep going down, and it’s going to remove any need to do actual analysis around the total.

36.5 is still a number it could come in under if the cold weather impacts things, but the number probably ends up dropping under 30 sooner than later and very well could get all the way to zero by kickoff. It’s safe to say the two teams will combine for more than zero points!

