No. 19 Texas Tech knocks off No. 1 Baylor on the road in upset of the season

In one of the biggest upsets in college basketball this season, the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders knock off the undefeated No. 1 Baylor Bears 65-62 in Waco, Texas on Tuesday night.

Baylor (15-1, 3-1 Big 12) had won 21 straight games entering the contest, going from their six-game run to win the 2021 National Championship.

Texas Tech (11-3, 2-1 Big East) junior guard Kevin McCullar had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in the upset. The Bears entered as the fourth-best offense in college basketball according to KenPom, but they were held to just 23-56 from the floor with 14 turnovers.

The Bears leading scorer this season has been Arizona transfer James Akinjo, but he was just 5-17 for 14 points on Tuesday, and 1-8 from three-point range.

It was going to be an unforgettable game in the history of Red Raiders basketball anyway, but this dunk by Adonis Arms with just under 90 seconds to go is one of the plays of the season. Wow.

OH MY GOD ADONIS ARMS pic.twitter.com/Vl6uIi5zm8 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 12, 2022

Baylor was a 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total of 135.