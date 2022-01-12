NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, January 12

We have a nine-game schedule in the NBA on Wednesday, which includes a doubleheader on ESPN. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Dallas Mavericks will play the New York Knicks, and then to wrap up at 10 p.m. ET, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Chicago Bulls. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jalen Green, Rockets, $4,700

The second overall pick in this past summer’s NBA draft has been on a tear recently and starting to make some noise in the Rookie of the Year conversation. Since returning from injury on Dec. 23, Green has scored 10 or more points in nine-straight games. Over that time, the 19-year-old is also shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from behind the arc.

The young guard is averaging 23.5 fantasy points per game this season and has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are still missing some players due to the health and safety protocol.

Lonnie Walker IV, Spurs, $4,600

Walker has scored in double-digits in five consecutive games for San Antonio. The former University of Miami standout has had to play more minutes with the team missing a few key players due to the league’s health and safety protocol.

Walker will be looking to bounce after scoring 15 points on 5-of-19 shooting from the field and 1-for-7 from three-point range against the Knicks. The Spurs will be playing the Rockets, who are ranked 26th against SG/SFs (OPRK) this season. Despite his shooting woes, Walker is still averaging 24.7 fantasy points in his last five games.

Montrezl Harrell, Wizards, $4,700

Harrell made his return to the hardwood on Tuesday and played well against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The veteran big man posted with 12 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes. He also scored 25.8 fantasy points, which is almost around his season average (28.9 fantasy points per game).

The former Sixth Man of the Year will look to build off that performance tonight against the Magic, who are ranked 24th against centers (OPRK) this season. Harrell has gone up against the Magic earlier this season, where he had 20 points and seven rebounds. He could end up being a steal in DFS tonight.