Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, January 12

We have a solid nine-game slate in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Gary Harris over 13.5 points (-115)

Harris has been one of the Orlando Magic’s most consistent offensive players outside of second-year point guard Cole Anthony and rookie wing Franz Wagner. The veteran guard is averaging 11.6 points per game, while shooting 47.7% from the field and 43.5% from three-point range.

The former Michigan State standout will be going up against the Washington Wizards, who the Magic just played last weekend. In that game, Harris scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from behind the arc. He fell just short of his player prop, but Harris has gone over 13.5 points in seven out his last 10 games. The 27-year-old has played well on the road, scoring more than 13.5 points in an incredible nine out his last 10 games. With the attention on Wagner and Anthony, this is a good spot for Harris to be that third scorer.

Evan Mobley over 16.5 points (+100)

Mobley has shined in his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and one of the top contenders for Rookie of the Year. The 20-year-old big man is almost averaging a double-double this season with 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-11 forward should have a favorable matchup tonight against the Utah Jazz, who are still without All-Star center Rudy Gobert. Mobley has scored more than 16.5 points in six out of his last 10 games. In the Cavs’ last game against the Kings, he scored 17 points (8-14 FG), to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. The former USC standout has gone over 16.5 points in five out his last 10 road contests. This will be the second time that these two teams are playing each other. In their first meeting in Cleveland, Mobley had 14 points and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes.

Jayson Tatum over 2.5 threes (-105)

We are going to take a shot on Tatum’s three-point prop after he went 0-for-7 from behind the arc against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. This season, the 23-year-old has not shot well from three-point range this season at 32.7% (career-low).

However, Tatum is shooting a career-high 8.4 attempts per game. The former third overall pick has made more than 2.5 three-pointers in six out of his last 10 games. The Pacers are allowing teams to shoot 35.2% from distance this season, but 33.3% in their last three games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.