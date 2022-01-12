Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Eagles-Bucs Wild Card game, what it means for NFL fantasy and betting

The Philadelphia Eagles head down the coast to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Florida warmth. Weather could be a factor in this game, but it won’t be cold at least. We’ll take a look at the forecast below.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of 1/12 at 11 a.m. ET.

Projected weather for Eagles vs. Bucs on Sunday

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s in Tampa, with rain chances around 30 percent. Right now that doesn’t sound too bad, but winds are forecasted to hit 10-15 mph. That’s also not in the 20 mph range that would truly limite the passing and kicking games, but it is on the edge. We’ll want to keep any eye on the forecast to see if the rain and wind forecast changes the closer we get to kickoff.

Fantasy/betting implications

At this point, I’m not changing my thoughts on the game play due to weather.