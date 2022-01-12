Tracking injuries, COVID updates ahead of 2022 Wild Card round

We keep track of the latest NFL news and updates heading into Super Wild Card Weekend to kick off the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Heading into Super Wild Card Weekend, there are some injuries to look out for.It’s also important to be on the lookout for COVID updates as guys could be put on the list at any time.

Injuries, COVID news to monitor ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

For the Bengals, no starters missed practiced Tuesday and their important pieces dealing with injuries like Joe Burrow, Quinton Spain, Hakeem Adeniji, and a few more were full participants. The Raiders have some issues on their defensive line. Starting nose tackle Jonathan Hawkins missed practice with back and knee injuries. The next man up would typically be Darius Philon, however he was placed on the IR following Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

Heading into this game, neither team had any players miss practice Tuesday. The Patriots did have numerous guys limited including Damien Harris, Christian Barmore, Dont’a Hightower, Isaiah Wynn, Kyle Duggar, and a few more. The Bills had just two players on the injury report in Emmanuel Sanders and Efe Obada and they were both full participants.

The big injuries to watch out for in this one are both running backs. Miles Sanders and Leonard Fournette are both expected to return from the IR for this matchup. Both teams will get a much needed boost offensively if they get these guys back.

For the 49ers, the big question is around Trent Williams and his elbow injury. Per reports, he’s not expected to practice on the first day of practice Wednesday, but he still has a chance at playing. There are a few big name guys banged up on the Cowboys like Tony Pollard, Trevon Diggs, and a few more, but all are expected to play.

The Steelers will be banged up in this one with guys like Najee Harris, Robert Spillane, James Washington, Kendrick Green, and a few others dealing with injuries. They're all expected to be limited at practice this week. For the Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the big name to watch for as he’s been out the past two games with a shoulder injury. Tyreek Hill is another name to watch as he’s dealing with a heel injury, though it sounds like he should be good to go.

The Cardinals are dealing with some injuries in their backfield offensively. Both Chase Edmonds and James Conner will be names to watch for on the injury report. For the Rams, Taylor App is in concussion protocol and Darious Williams is dealing with a shoulder injury. This isn’t good at all for a secondary who lost starting safety Jordan Fuller for the season in their last game