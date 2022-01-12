Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Pacers on Wednesday

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will look to snap their six-game road losing skid when they play Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET.

These two teams just played each other on Monday night at TD Garden, where the Celtics defeated the Pacers 101-98 in overtime. Jaylen Brown had 26 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists, while Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Celtics vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +3

The Celtics have won two consecutive games after losing to the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks by a combined five points. Boston, however, has struggled on the road with a six-game losing skid, with their last win coming on Dec. 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers (145-117). In their last six road games, Boston is allowing 112.5 points per game and only losing by 6.8 points per game.

The C’s are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games, but are three-point favorites going into tonight’s game. Boston is 5-3 ATS when they are road favorites, but 12-14 ATS when they are favorites this season. As for the Pacers, they have lost four out of their last five games. Indiana is missing multiple players because of injury and the health and safety protocol.

Despite missing multiple players, the Pacers have gotten some help from Keifer Sykes and Lance Stephenson, who is averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game in five games with Indiana. The Pacers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games and 4-1 ATS in their last five home games. They are also 5-2 ATS as home underdogs, which could play a role in tonight’s game.

Over/Under: Over 210.5

The total points scored in last week’s contest at TD Garden between these two teams was 199. The Pacers have a record of 19-22 when it comes to the over this season, but 13-9 when they are at home. As for the Celtics, they are 17-23-1 on overs this season and 8-11-1 on the road. I don't think tonight’s game will be low scoring as both teams should score over 100 points.

