Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. 76ers on Wednesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will look to build off their latest wins over the Bucks when they play Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Sixers escaped with a 110-106 victory over the Hornets. Joel Embiid led the way with 32 points (8-17 FG, 15-19 FT), eight rebounds, and four assists. The Hornets were missing players including Ball, who was on the league’s health and safety protocol. The Sixers currently lead the series 2-0, with both wins coming on the road. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Hornets vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +5

We have a couple of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference going up against each other at Wells Fargo Center. The Hornets are currently on a three-game winning streak after they just wrapped up a two-game sweep over the Bucks. Charlotte is 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games and 8-1 ATS in their last nine games against a team from the Eastern Conference.

However, the Hornets are 3-5 straight up in their last eight road games, which is indicative of them being 9-11-1 ATS as road underdogs. The Sixers are getting hot at the right time as well, winning seven straight games. Over that time, All-Star center Joel Embiid is averaging 32.8 points per game, putting him back in the MVP convo.

Philadelphia is also defeating opponents by an average 14.7 points per game. The Sixers are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games, but only 4-6 ATS when they are home favorites. With the spread only being at five, I could see the Hornets keeping it within that number.

Over/Under: Under 226

Anytime you have the Hornets playing, you are guaranteed to see a high total. The last two times these teams played, the total points scored were 216 and 251. I highly doubt we see 251 as the Sixers are only allowing 103.2 points per game in their last 10 games. The total has gone under in seven out of Charlotte’s last nine game, while the total has gone under in six out of Philly’s last seven home games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.