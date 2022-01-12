Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Hawks on Wednesday

Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat will wrap-up their six-game road trip tonight against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Heat (25-15) are coming off a 123-100 win against the Phoenix Suns last weekend and have won two consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Hawks (17-22) have lost three out of their last four games, which includes a 13-point loss to Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Heat vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +2.5

After not playing since Saturday night, the Heat should be well-rested to wrap-up their long standing road trip on Wednesday. Miami has won their last two games by an average of 9.5 points per game.

The Heat have played well against the Southeast division this season with a record 6-1. They are also 7-3 in their last 10 games and have gotten major contributions from the Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, and Omer Yurtseven. Miami is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games but 8-2 ATS when they are road underdogs.

The Hawks are finally back home for the time since Dec. 27, where they lost 130-118 to the Chicago Bulls. Atlanta wrapped up a six-game road trip, where they went an unflattering 2-4. In the four losses, the Hawks struggled mightily on defense as they gave up 126.7 points per game. Despite being 2.5-point favorites, Atlanta is 0-9 ATS in their last nine games at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are also 7-8 ATS when they are home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Over 223.5

Atlanta enters tonight's game as one of the worst scoring defenses in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per game this season. The point total has gone over in five of the Hawks’ last seven games. As for the Heat, they are averaging 108.4 points per game this season, but 115.3 points per game in their last three games. The point total has gone over in the Heat’s last six games.

