Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Knicks on Wednesday

The Dallas Mavericks head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. Normally, we’d have Knicks fans amped up to boo Kristaps Porzingis, but he may not be in the lineup due to COVID protocols. We’re still waiting on word on his status. Dallas has been fine without the big man, winning six games in a row entering Wednesday. The Knicks have won three of four games but have a few players on the injury report. Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel and Evan Fournier are all questionable.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Mavs-Knicks.

Mavericks vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -2.5

The Mavs are just too damn hot right now. If Porzingis comes back, even better. Dallas has held all but one opponent during this winning streak to under 100 points. The Mavericks are winning games through defense and they could get a big advantage on the road. If the Knicks are missing all three players mentioned above, their depth is shot a bit. This spread doesn’t reflect how both teams are playing at the moment. If this game were in Dallas, it would be at least 5.5 or 6.5 points. Location shouldn’t matter much.

Over/Under: Over 205.5

While the Mavericks are playing solid defense and the Knicks are a tough team, this total is super low for an NBA game. This would also depend on the status of Fournier and Walker. If both are ruled in, we can feel good about the over. If both players are out, we can rethink this line a bit. Try and react to the injury news to get a better edge. I still think this game somehow gets to the over in the end.

