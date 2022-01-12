Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Jazz on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to gain some momentum heading into their matchup with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Cavs have not been playing well the past two weeks and change. Cleveland has lost six of its past 10 games to fall down to 23-18 on the season. The Cavaliers wrap up a long road trip this weekend and could use another win along the way.

The Jazz are also struggling, having lost three in a row to end a road trip of their own. The past two losses have been pretty concerning — the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. A lot of that has to do with Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Rudy Gay being out while in COVID protocols. We’ll see if the Jazz can get any of them back in the rotation to help end the skid.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Jazz-Cavs.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +6

The Cavs have not handled the loss of Ricky Rubio well. With that said, this is a lot of points for a team that was toward the top of the Eastern Conference for a while before faltering a bit. It also depends on whether or not the Jazz will have Gobert and Ingles back. Gobert being out gives the Cavs a big advantage in the paint with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. I think even with both teams at full strength, the Cavs keep it close and have a shot at winning. Covering 6 points shouldn’t be all that difficult.

Over/Under: Under 222

Again, this depends on what the deal is with Gobert. His presence would impact the point total you would think. If Gobert remains sidelined, maybe we think about the over. The issue is there aren’t many players in this contest who can fill it up outside of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland (maybe Jordan Clarkson). Either way, the under feels like the safer option.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.