Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets head to Chicago to take on the Bulls at United Center on Wednesday night. The Bulls are fresh off demolishing the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday 133-87. Normally, we’d consider a team on a back-to-back at more of a disadvantage. This isn’t really the case tonight. The Nets have a few players to monitor on the injury report, most notably James Harden (knee) and Kyrie Irving (ankle). If both players are out, you’re going to be able to get a pretty great value on Chicago. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nets vs. Bulls, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2

Like we just said, value. The Bulls are favored by 2 points at home against a Nets team that could be missing two All-Stars. It’s also worth noting LaMarcus Aldridge has been out recently and Nic Claxton is questionable. Even if Harden and Irving play, this is a game the Bulls can win by 3 points. Chicago has won 10 of its past 11 games and is 15-4 at home this season. The Nets are doing a pretty good job not covering the spread lately. The Bulls are 22-5 this season as favorites and could get G Alex Caruso back in the lineup. Take Chicago.

Over/Under: Under 232.5

This is an insane total. I don’t know how the book even got here. For one, the Nets (as mentioned) could be shorthanded. If Harden and Irving sit, the Nets’ offense takes an obvious hit. Both teams perform better hitting the under than the over on the season. If Caruso is back for Chicago, that’s another great on-ball defender to take into account. Even if Harden and Irving play, the Bulls have the personnel to deal with them. In a game that could be more of a playoff atmosphere, the under feels pretty safe.

