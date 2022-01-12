Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Kings on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers head north to take on their division rival the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. The Lakers are coming off yet another loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, a team they can’t seem to figure out. L.A. had won four games in a row until the loss the other night. While LeBron James is listed as probable again, the Lakers have another superstar to be concerned about. Russell Westbrook didn’t practice on Tuesday but isn’t on the injury report yet. It’s something to monitor. It’s the NBA and injury reporting isn’t a strong suit. We could see Russ pop up later on in the day.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Lakers-Kings.

Lakers vs. Kings, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +3.5

Sacramento has lost six of the past seven games heading into Wednesday night. So this is sort of a “Something’s gotta give” spot. The Kings were right there in a 109-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their previous game. Neither team is capable defensively. This should be a high-scoring affair and will be close, given the spread. De’Aaron Fox has been in a shooting slump the past two games, so if he wakes up the Kings will have a shot at winning. Getting points at home is always favorable.

Over/Under: Under 231.5

This is a tough call. The Lakers generally go over their totals and we shouldn’t see much defense. With that said, Westbrook’s status is still something I want to wait on. If he’s going to play, that’s a plus for points; Westbrook pushes pace and doesn’t play defense. If Westbrook ends up on the report and doesn’t play, I’d lean on the under by a hair. It’s going to be close. This line is based off the 122-114 outcome not too long ago between these two teams. If Sacramento wants to win, some defense will need to be played.

