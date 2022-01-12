NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Wednesday, January 12th

Four college basketball games will feature at least one ranked team on Wednesday night, and there will be plenty of betting opportunities throughout the evening.

The only matchup that has two ranked teams going up against one another when the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats head on the road against the No. 17 Xavier Musketeers, and Villanova will enter as a one-point favorite.

One of the best games of the night’s slate, the No. 12 LSU Tigers will look for their third win in a row when they head on the road for a game against the Florida Gators, which will enter as three-point underdogs.

The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils will look to get back on track on the road when they play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as five-point favorites, and the 10th-ranked Michigan State Spartans will return to the floor favored by 12 points at home against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Wednesday, January 12th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAA Basketball Top 25, Jan. 12 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 6:30 PM #14 Villanova #17 Xavier FS1 Villanova -1 140.5 7:00 PM #8 Duke Wake Forest ACCN Duke -4.5 151.5 7:00 PM Minnesota #10 Michigan State BTN Michigan St. -12.5 139.5 7:00 PM #12 LSU Florida ESPN2 Florida -1 137

