College basketball picks: Best bets for Wednesday, January 12th

Wednesday’s college basketball slate features plenty of matchups starting in late afternoon through late into the night with a ton of betting opportunities, but we’ve narrowed the best bets down to a list of three options.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for Wednesday, January 12th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Florida -1 vs. LSU

The No. 12 LSU Tigers are headed back on the road after consecutive home matchups, and they’ll get a Florida Gators team that is desperate for a victory after consecutive losses. LSU will be without starting point guard Xavier Pinson with an MCL strain, so they will be without the man who runs their offense. The Tigers’ only loss to the season came in their last road game when they were knocked off by the Auburn Tigers, and the Gators have a chance to do the same.

Duke -4.5 vs. Wake Forest

The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils are coming off a loss, so they should be focused to get back on track on Wednesday night in a road matchup with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake Forest is coming off a hard-fought victory when they needed overtime to beat the Syracuse Orange. Duke is simply a much better team than Wake Forest on both ends of the floor, and they should cover this number.

Villanova -1 vs. Xavier

The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats have a great chance at covering this number and sweeping the No. 17 Xavier Musketeers this season. Villanova won this matchup 71-58 a few weeks ago, and Xavier played just one game since a COVID-19 pause in their program. This is a tough matchup for the Musketeers as they get back into the swing of things.

