8 Duke vs. Wake Forest: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils will look to get back on track following Saturday’s home loss to the Miami Hurricanes as they get set to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on the road Wednesday night.

Duke (12-2, 2-1 ACC) picked up their first conference loss in the early portion of their ACC slate. Their leading scorer Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 20 points in the loss, and Wendell Moore Jr. went for 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. The Blue Devils have been slightly better offensively than defensively, but they both rate inside the top 25 in adjusted efficiency according to the latest KenPom.

Wake Forest (13-3, 3-2 ACC) won two games in a row including an overtime victory over the Syracuse Orange over the weekend. The Demon Deacons do not rate very well in KenPom with both ends of the floor checking in outside the top 50 in adjusted efficiency. Oklahoma Sooners transfer Alondes Williams has been their best playmaker this season, averaging 20.4 points per game.

How to watch Duke vs. Wake Forest

When: Wednesday, January 12th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC

TV: ACC Network

Where to live stream online: ACC Network on WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -4.5

Total: 151.5

The Pick

Over 151.5

Both teams play with relatively fast pace compared to the rest of teams in the sport, as Wake Forest ranks No. 47 in possessions per game, while Duke is at 100. The strength of both teams is on the offensive end of the floor, and there’s a good shot at the number surpassing the over on Wednesday night.

