10 Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans went a full week without playing a game since their game against the Michigan Wolverines was postponed as they get ready for a road matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Michigan State (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) remains unbeaten in conference play, and they came away with a 79-67 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their last time out. The Spartans are a bit of a surprise team to be in the top 10 as they went into the season unranked. Gabe Brown has been the top scorer for Tom Izzo, averaging 14.5 points per game.

Minnesota (10-3, 1-3 Big Ten) has gotten off to a rough start in conference play with consecutive double-digit losses. George Washington transfer Jamison Battle has been a breakout star for the Golden Gophers as he leads the team by averaging 18.2 points per matchup this season.

How to watch Minnesota vs. Michigan

When: Wednesday, January 12th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -12.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Under 139.5

The biggest weakness in this game is the Minnesota offense, and it will be tough to see the Golden Gophers come out with a whole lot of offensive firepower on Wednesday night. Minnesota rates outside the top 100 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, and they rank outside the top 250 in possessions per game as they run at a slower pace.

