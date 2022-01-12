12 LSU vs. Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 LSU Tigers responded well to their first loss of the season with consecutive victories against ranked teams as they get ready for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Florida Gators.

LSU (14-1, 2-1 SEC) closed out 2021 with a loss to the Auburn Tigers, but they took down the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers since then to start the new year. The Tigers continue to have the best defense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but they are outside the top 75 in adjusted offensive efficiency. LSU will be without their leading assist man Xavier Pinson as he’s out with an injury.

Florida (9-5, 0-2 SEC) lost their first two games of 2022 by double digits in defeats against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. The Gators are a bit better defensively than offensively this season, but they are rate outside the top 30 on both ends of the floor according to KenPom. Florida’s top scorer is Colin Castleton, who averages 15.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

How to watch LSU vs. Florida

When: Wednesday, January 12th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: O’Dome, Gainesville, Florida

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Florida -1

Total: 137

The Pick

Under 137

LSU’s defense is playing at an extremely high level as the best in the entire country according to KenPom, and Florida plays at a slower pace. With the combination of those two factors and the Tigers being without their point guard, the under is a solid play on Wednesday night.

