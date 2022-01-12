 clock menu more-arrow no yes

When is the Raiders-Bengals Wild Card game?

We take a look at the schedule as the Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Wild Card Weekend.

By Jovan C. Alford
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a NFL Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 5 seed (10-7) Las Vegas Raiders and No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) will face off against each other in the first game of Super Wild Card weekend on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

These two squads played each other in Week 11 of the regular season, where the Bengals defeated the Raiders 32-13 at Allegiant Stadium. Bengals star running back Joe Mixon was the player of the game as he had a game-high 123 yards on 30 carries and two scores on the ground.

The Bengals are currently 5.5-point favorites and -225 on the moneyline over the Raiders, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for this playoff game is sitting at O/U 49.5.

When is the Raiders-Bengals Wild Card game?

Date: Saturday, December 15th
Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app, Peacock, Peacock App

