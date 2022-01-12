The No. 5 seed (10-7) Las Vegas Raiders and No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) will face off against each other in the first game of Super Wild Card weekend on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

These two squads played each other in Week 11 of the regular season, where the Bengals defeated the Raiders 32-13 at Allegiant Stadium. Bengals star running back Joe Mixon was the player of the game as he had a game-high 123 yards on 30 carries and two scores on the ground.

The Bengals are currently 5.5-point favorites and -225 on the moneyline over the Raiders, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for this playoff game is sitting at O/U 49.5.

When is the Raiders-Bengals Wild Card game?

Date: Saturday, December 15th

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app, Peacock, Peacock App